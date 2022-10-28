MetroShoe Warehouse Gives OKCPS Students Free Shoes

-

Fillmore Elementary's nearly 700 students received a new pair of fitted shoes Friday.

30 volunteers made every kid feel like they're at a store, from sizing the child's foot to letting them pick out their favorite colored shoe.

On average, two-thirds of children wear shoes the wrong size.

In a study, 47% of children wear a shoe that is one size too small and 18% of children wear shoes two sizes too small.

Since the beginning of the year, MetroShoe Warehouse has been able to give 2,000 students a free brand-new pair of sneakers.

"The family not having to go spend 20-30 bucks is so important to them so they can focus their dollars somewhere else," Saralynn Sadorra with Oklahoma City Public Schools said.



