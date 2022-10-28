See The News 9 Weather Team At The 2022 National Weather Festival


Friday, October 28th 2022, 11:16 am

By: News 9


Join the News 9 Weather Team at the 2022 National Weather Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29!

There will be tons of storm trackers to look at, activities for kids, food trucks, weather balloon launches and you can even see the Sky News 9 helicopter. The event runs 10am to 2pm at the National Weather Center in Norman.

Come say hello to David Payne and the News 9 Weather team!
