Frontier Schools Cancels Classes Due To Potential Threat, Authorities Investigating

Friday, October 28th 2022, 11:10 am
Frontier Schools canceled classes Friday after a note was discovered that could be taken as a threat.
The district said the possible threat was towards four high school students.
The cancellation comes out of an abundance of caution.
The school and the Noble County Sheriff's Department are investigating.
This is a developing story.
October 28th, 2022
October 29th, 2022
October 28th, 2022
October 28th, 2022
October 29th, 2022
October 29th, 2022
October 29th, 2022
October 29th, 2022