US Postal Inspection Service Offering $50,000 Reward For Information On Armed Robbery Suspect

Friday, October 28th 2022, 11:04 am
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspected armed robber.
The department said the suspect robbed a USPS letter carrier on Monday at 12:45 p.m. near Lyrewood Lane and West Wilshire Boulevard.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the postal inspection office.
Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for any information, you can contact them at 405-235-7300.
October 28th, 2022
October 29th, 2022
October 28th, 2022
October 28th, 2022
October 29th, 2022
October 29th, 2022
October 29th, 2022
October 29th, 2022