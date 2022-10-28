By: News 9

US Postal Inspection Service Offering $50,000 Reward For Information On Armed Robbery Suspect

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspected armed robber.

The department said the suspect robbed a USPS letter carrier on Monday at 12:45 p.m. near Lyrewood Lane and West Wilshire Boulevard.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the postal inspection office.

Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for any information, you can contact them at 405-235-7300.