Sales Tax Extension On November Ballot In Moore

By: News 9

During the Nov. 8th general election, Moore voters will consider extending the existing half-cent sales tax.

The city said the funding would be used for street repairs and public safety operations, and if approved, the extension would last until March of 2027.

The city says over the last four years, the half-cent sales tax has paid for 21 police cars, a fire engine and $14 million worth of residential street repairs.



