OKC Metro Businesses Slow As Inspector Shortage Causes Delays

By: News 9

Some Oklahoma City metro businesses are on hold as the city tackles an inspector shortage.

The city said it is aware of the issue, and city workers said they've been working to keep up with demand the best that they can,

Rick Wickenkamp, the director of development services in Oklahoma City, said they don't want to rush the process.

"The bottom line is we don't want to take shortcuts when something's developed," Wickenkamp said. "We want to make sure it's to code."

The owner of a new restaurant in the Britton District said getting their fire compression system hooked up to the city main took about seven weeks to get done, when it should've taken three to four days.



