Man Accused Of Robbing An Elderly Woman Of Her Purse Arrested In SW OKC

A man accused of robbing a 76-year-old woman in her driveway last weekend was identified and arrested, according to Oklahoma City police.

Tips from the community helped identify 28-year-old Johnny Brown.

Police arrested Brown after the department posted photos of the suspect on social media. Officers found Sanders on Thursday at a home only blocks from Caroline Graham's home. Brown was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree robbery complaint.

“It’s been not a bad neighborhood,” Caroline Graham, the robbery victim, said. “But this is a new thing.”

Graham is still healing from a scuffle with Brown over the weekend.

“We kind of tussled around her where your car is in the gravel,” Graham said.

Graham said the suspect approached her while she was in her car. He first tried to open her door.

“He got the door open, and I was inside, and I closed it back and he done that three or four times,” Graham said. “So, he opened the back passenger door or the back driver side door and reached across and grabbed my purse. I jumped out of the car and went right after him.”

After a brief fight over her purse, Brown took off with it and ran towards a nearby business. Graham lost sight of the accused purse snatcher after he jumped a tall fence.

Graham got her purse and wallet back but said cash and cards were missing. She has since changed her daily routine to stay safe.

‘I gotta get home before dark now,” Graham said. “I’m too scared to be out past dark.”

Brown’s jail bond was set at $200,000.