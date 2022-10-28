Student Newspaper Features True Crime Series 'Dahmer'

By: Natalie Cruz

Parents of Irving Middle School students in Norman are concerned after an article published in the student-based newspaper featured graphic depictions of a true crime series..

The article, “Eat Your Way Through The Latest Netflix series," is a review of the true crime series based on the American serial killer Jeffery Dahmer.

The review, published in the school's Irving Edition, released gruesome details about the series, and parents are concerned about what middle school students are watching.

“It’s not meant for middle school children, staff needs to know what they’re putting out to their students" a mother of one of the students said.

Irving Middle School released a statement on the situation to News 9.

“Obviously, the show in question is not appropriate for Middle School students and should have been recommended or reviewed in the school paper.," the school said. "We are working to reemphasize with the staff the importance of ensuring all published content, whether in the newspaper or yearbook or otherwise, is age appropriate for middle schoolers."

The school also said that edition of the paper was pulled from circulation on Monday.