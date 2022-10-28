Cleveland Co. Deputies Remove Child From "Deplorable" Conditions.

By: News 9

A 19-month-old toddler is in state custody after being found living in what Cleveland County deputies call "deplorable conditions."

Body camera footage shows investigators combing through rooms full of trash and animals.

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said the living conditions were unacceptable.

"Deputies noticed conditions were deplorable, no child should be living there," Amason said. "It was filled with approximately 30 dogs that appeared to be better taken care of than the child was."

So far, there is no word on if the parents or guardians are facing any charges.