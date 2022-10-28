Rainy Start To Friday, But Won't Last Long


Friday, October 28th 2022, 6:51 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Happy Friday! Its a soggy start, but rain will taper off in central Oklahoma and it will be cloudy and cool today.

Temps and wind throughout the day.

Rain will continue down to the southern part of the state.

Rain and storm timeline today.

Lows tonight will be in the 30s and 40s.

Temps across the state Friday afternoon.

Tonight more light rain moves back in.

Chances of rain and storms Friday afternoon.

Tomorrow looks cloudy and cool with slight rain chances tomorrow evening.

Chances of rain and storms tonight through Saturday morning.

For Trick-or-Treaters the conditions will be perfect! Cool and dry.

Halloween weekend forecast.
