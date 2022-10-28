Rainy Start To Friday, But Won't Last Long

-

Happy Friday! Its a soggy start, but rain will taper off in central Oklahoma and it will be cloudy and cool today.

Rain will continue down to the southern part of the state.

Lows tonight will be in the 30s and 40s.

Tonight more light rain moves back in.

Tomorrow looks cloudy and cool with slight rain chances tomorrow evening.

For Trick-or-Treaters the conditions will be perfect! Cool and dry.