Parts Of Oklahoma Waking Up To Showers, Storms

Watch Live: News 9 Storm Tracker Jeromy Carter Tracks Road Conditions Around The Oklahoma City Metro

News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles is tracking a bout of showers and storms sweeping across parts of Oklahoma on Friday morning.

Friday's showers come after an evening of heavy rain, lightning and even some hail across parts of the state.

Jed says the storms were most intense on Thursday night as they were developing in southwest Oklahoma, but have since weakened some as they approach the Oklahoma City metro.

According to Jed, most of the lightning that is accompanied by this storm system is primarily cloud-to-cloud, and the system overall is weakening.

On Friday, much of the rain around the metro area will dissipate as the day carries on. The highest chance for showers is in the early morning hours, according to Jed Castles.

