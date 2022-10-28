By: News 9

Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Officers On Overnight Chase In SW OKC

A man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on an overnight chase in southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police said at around 1 a.m. they located a stolen vehicle driven by Chad Jones near South Western Avenue and I-240 and attempted a traffic stop.

Jones fled the scene in the vehicle and led officers on a chase, police said.

The suspect pulled into an apartment complex near Southwest 62nd Street and South Klein Avenue and fled on foot, police said.

Jones was taken into custody, and officers said they found a firearm inside the vehicle.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the pursuit.

