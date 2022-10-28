31-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash

By: News 9

-

One person is dead on Friday after an early-morning crash along northbound I-44, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Luis Ruiz-Esquivel, 31, was travelling northbound on I-44 at an unsafe speed when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.

OHP said the driver of the vehicle was overturned and ejected, and the vehicle continued down an embarkment when it came to a rest about 200 feet from the interstate.

Troopers said that seatbelts were not in use.

Ruiz-Esquivel was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash.

