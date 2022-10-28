31-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash


Friday, October 28th 2022, 6:49 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead on Friday after an early-morning crash along northbound I-44, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Luis Ruiz-Esquivel, 31, was travelling northbound on I-44 at an unsafe speed when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.

OHP said the driver of the vehicle was overturned and ejected, and the vehicle continued down an embarkment when it came to a rest about 200 feet from the interstate.

Troopers said that seatbelts were not in use.

Ruiz-Esquivel was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 28th, 2022

October 29th, 2022

October 28th, 2022

October 28th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 29th, 2022

October 29th, 2022

October 29th, 2022

October 29th, 2022