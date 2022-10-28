By: News On 6

Links Mentioned On Oct. 28, 2022

Del City Police In the Running to Win $15,000 K9 Grant

Del City Police are asking for votes to help the department win a $15,000 K9 grant.

You can vote everyday until Monday, October 31st, by Clicking Here.

You can also go to Instagram and search "@AftermathK9Grant" and like its daily post and comment that you are voting for "Del City Police Department, Del City, Oklahoma" to help them earn extra votes.











