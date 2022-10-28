Friday, October 28th 2022, 3:07 am
Links Mentioned On Oct. 28, 2022
Del City Police In the Running to Win $15,000 K9 Grant
Del City Police are asking for votes to help the department win a $15,000 K9 grant.
You can vote everyday until Monday, October 31st, by Clicking Here.
You can also go to Instagram and search "@AftermathK9Grant" and like its daily post and comment that you are voting for "Del City Police Department, Del City, Oklahoma" to help them earn extra votes.
October 28th, 2022
October 29th, 2022
October 29th, 2022
October 29th, 2022
October 29th, 2022
October 29th, 2022
October 29th, 2022