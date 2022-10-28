Metro Businesses On Hold As OKC Tackles Inspector Shortage

-

The Britton District is the new home of southwestern cuisine, but it wasn't easy for the business owner. He said a shortage of inspectors force him to push back his open date.

“To me, New Mexico and Santa Fe is such a vibe and a feel that we really wanted to make sure that we got the details right to kind of express that to our customers here,” Jonathon Stranger said.

Stranger said El Coyote pays homage to his roots.

“My father is from Sante Fe, New Mexico,” Stranger said.

The restaurant opened about a month ago.

“It’s five times more than the amount of people we predicted,” Stranger said.

Stranger said their opening date was later than he expected.

“The fire compression system has to be connected with our city main. When they went forward to do the work which everything was lined out the actual utility lines which they had been given by the city Oklahoma City were incorrect. So, for about three or four days of work took about seven weeks to get done,” Stranger said.

This delay postponed their summer grand opening to Fall. Stranger said the delay was due to a lack of communication in the city.

“The different departments that needed to submit their permits to show the city that we had everything checked off just hadn’t communicated with that department that we were done,” Stranger said.

The city said they're aware and addressing the issue.

“Because of all the different moving parts that our development center plan reviewers are meeting with representatives of the other departments that are involved trying to streamline and make our process more efficient for our customers,” Rick Wickenkamp, Development Services director said.

Wickenkamp said the city is working to keep up with demand the best they can while battling an inspector shortage.

“There's been a 25 percent increase in the number of commercial plans submitted this year over the last fiscal year. What we do is really related to public safety. The bottom line is we don't want to take shortcuts when something's developed, we want to make sure it's to code,” Wickenkamp said.

“The good news is we're open. I think a lot of people are in line next and kind of waiting around just for that,” Stranger said.



