City Rescue Mission Creates Halloween Wonderland For Kids Experiencing Homelessness

The City Rescue Mission in Oklahoma City is set to hold a trick-or-treat event for children experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

It takes place on Friday after school and the mission says out of the last 11 years, this display will be the biggest one yet.

There are currently more than 100 kids living in the downtown facility.

The event on Friday will allow them to dress up and Trick-or-Treat with their family.

Throughout the mission, each department was tasked with creating an immersive setting.

Families will be able to walk through Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, Candy Land and a scene-by-scene set of The Wizard of Oz.

“We have so many kids living here on Halloween. [We are] just giving them the opportunity to do what other children are getting to do,” said President and CEO Erin Goodin.

Goodin will play the Wicked Witch of the West. The other characters will be played by her colleagues in the administrative hall.

She says the mission currently has the largest number of families it’s ever had. 5 to 6 arrive every day.

“We want to build them up so everything we do here, we don’t do scary. We do fun and uplifting,” says Goodin.

It can be uplifting for the staff as well.

“They enjoy it. They get to spend time together kind of de-stressing, but also bringing joy to the clients.”

On the road to a future home, The City Rescue Mission hopes the event is a positive permanent memory during a temporary stay.