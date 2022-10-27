Choctaw HS Student Accused Of Making Bomb, Hostage Threats Directed At Massachusetts High School

-

A bomb and hostage hoax directed at a high school in Easton, Massachusetts on Tuesday was traced back to a metro student, according to Choctaw police officials.

A 15-year-old Choctaw High School student is now under investigation.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said the teenager told investigators he thought it would be funny to make a threat to a school hundreds of miles away.

A police report from the Easton Police Department detailed the threat made on Snapchat to a group of high schoolers. The suspect threatened to bomb a Massachusetts high school at 12 p.m. on Tuesday and claimed to have a student hostage.

“The students in Massachusetts did everything right,” Marshall said. “They reported it to school officials who immediately reacted.”

Marshall said five law agencies responded with K-9s to the threat.

“The school was searched because they were looking for any kind of device,” Marshall said. “At the same time, they thought there was a hostage being held within a bathroom within the school.”

Easton police quickly traced the messages back to the Choctaw High School student.

“They contacted the superintendent himself, and he confirmed the student was in school,” Marshall said. “They had the student in the office waiting on us when our investigators arrived.”

Marshall said the student was suspended, and investigators took custody of his phone.

“We know the kids in Massachusetts knew each other,” Marshall said. “How he has ties with them, we don’t know yet.”

The suspect is not in custody. Marshall said the teenager’s mother would not allow him to be formally questioned without an attorney present.

Authorities have not determined if the student will be charged in Oklahoma County or Massachusetts.