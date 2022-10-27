Free Counseling For Oklahomans Experiencing Pregnancy Loss, Infant Loss, Infertility

-

October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Month, and every year around 24,000 babies are stillborn in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Erin Engelke, Calm Water's Executive Director of Children and Families, is opening up a free support group to adults who are grieving the loss of a pregnancy, an infant or infertility.

"One form of loss that experiences some stigma is pregnancy loss and infant loss," Engelke said.

Through loss of her own, Engelke knows just how important it is to open up.

"I happen to be one of those women," Engelke said. "I lost four of my babies before I ever had mine, and so I understand the pain and grief and sorrow that accompanies that loss."

Through her struggle, Erin created a space so women and families don't have to feel the way she did.

"For me, personally, I was isolated and that is the opposite of what I should have done," Engelke said. "That is why calm waters exist,."

Calm Waters also has a number of support groups to help people cope with things like divorce and death, as well as a new program to help those who are incarcerated.

Related: OKC Nonprofit Will Offer New Program To Help Inmates Cope With Grief

"We want to create a safe environment for couples and women to safely share what they are feeling," Engelke said. "To wrestle with those overwhelming feelings of guilt and shame and despair."

The support group is hosted every other Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. until Dec. 19 at 501 N. Walker, Suite 140 in Oklahoma City.