WATCH: News 9's Alex Cameron Previews 'Senate Showdown' Special


Thursday, October 27th 2022, 10:03 am



Early voting begins next Tuesday, but there will not be a debate between the two candidates vying for retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe's seat.

News 9’s Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Thursday to give a preview of the conversations he had with candidates Markwayne Mullin and Kendra Horn.

Watch the interviews with both candidates during the “Senate Showdown” special airing on News 9 at 10 p.m. Thursday.
