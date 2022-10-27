Moore Hosting Halloween Events This Weekend

By: News 9

The City of Moore is hosting special events to celebrate the spooky holiday on Friday and Saturday.

The Ghouls and Goblins Halloween Dance is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at the Station Recreation Center at 700 South Broadway Avenue.

On Saturday, the city is hosting Haunt Old Town from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be several street closures that day for the event, and the Moore Police Department said they will start shutting down streets at around 3:30 p.m.