Children Particularly Affected By Rising Number Of RSV Cases

By: News 9

Oklahoma doctors are seeing an increase in children being hospitalized with RSV.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common respiratory virus that doctors said affects children differently based on their age.

Doctors said newborns and babies up to six months are the most likely to be hospitalized with the virus.

Health officials said parents need to listen to their child's breathing, and if they are breathing fast or loudly it's time to seek medical attention.

The best things parents can do for their child when they are sick, according to officials, is keep them home and see a doctors if their condition gets worse.