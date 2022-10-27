Temps Climb into 60s Today, But Storms Come Later


Thursday, October 27th 2022, 7:10 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Highs will climb into the 60s and 70s and winds will ramp up as our next storm approaches. Temps this afternoon.

Rain chances going up later today! Showers possible this afternoon and evening with widespread storms late this evening and tonight.

Chances of rain and storms tonight.

Storms will flare up in southwest Oklahoma and a few could be severe.

Storm zone tonight.

The threats in the southwest will be hail up to quarter size and winds to 60 mph.

Chances of rain and storms tonight and Friday morning.

Trackers will be out, and we will keep you updated. Friday morning looks wet as well. 

Future rain totals today through Saturday.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 27th, 2022

October 21st, 2022

October 20th, 2022

October 17th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022