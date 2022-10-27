Temps Climb into 60s Today, But Storms Come Later

-

Highs will climb into the 60s and 70s and winds will ramp up as our next storm approaches.

Rain chances going up later today! Showers possible this afternoon and evening with widespread storms late this evening and tonight.

Storms will flare up in southwest Oklahoma and a few could be severe.

The threats in the southwest will be hail up to quarter size and winds to 60 mph.

Trackers will be out, and we will keep you updated. Friday morning looks wet as well.