Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber

Thursday, October 27th 2022, 7:06 am
A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue.
Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked.
Milburn is facing robbery and assault and battery complaints.
His court date is set for Nov. 15.
