Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber


Thursday, October 27th 2022, 7:06 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue.

Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked.

Milburn is facing robbery and assault and battery complaints.

His court date is set for Nov. 15.
