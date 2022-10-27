1 In Custody After Overnight Shooting In SW Oklahoma City


Thursday, October 27th 2022, 3:25 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Emergency crews transported one person to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the southwest side of the city, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police say the shooting happened around 12 a.m. near Southwest 5th and South McArthur Boulevard.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting, but police say one person is in custody.


This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.
