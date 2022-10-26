Renovation Crew Accidentally Sets OKC Home On Fire

-

A home in the process of a facelift now needs more work done after a renovation crew accidentally set the home on fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Firefighters said in the seconds construction crews took their eyes off the heat gun they used for the windows, the renovation project turned into a partial rebuild.

A routine job for renovation crews ended in a routine call for Oklahoma City firefighters.

"We do window replacements every day," Window World owner Kevin Baldwin explained.

Window World was not the company hired for the remodel.

"They did tell us they were using a heat gun to remove some adhesive around the window," Oklahoma City Fire Capt. Scott Douglas said.

Baldwin explained that the glue keeps the window in place and the elements out. When it's time to swap the window panes, heat is the only way to get the glass out without damage to the frame or wall around it, Baldwin said.

"If you were to hold the torch close to the wood around the window you could catch that on fire or the sheet rock, catch the paper on fire," Baldwin said.

Douglas said that's exactly what happened. The crew on site said they did what they could to stop their mistake from getting worse.

"They actually grabbed a garden hose and were trying to keep it contained till firefighters got there. We don't advise doing that. We advise people to get out of the house, but they were doing what they could," Douglas said.

The fire didn't spread far in the empty room it started in, but the flames did get inside the walls, and the firefighter crew turned into a demolition crew.

"To access the fire, we have to do some damage ourselves to prevent it from spreading so we had to pull some sheet rock out we had to pull the exterior sheathing away," Douglas explained.

The fire tacked on $30,000 to the home's remodel tab.

If the company is insured, they should cover the fire's cost, said Baldwin. He also said for anyone that wants to have a similar home fix, make sure the company is insured, they have all the proper certifications and check their work.

"Ask for friends for referrals so that you can check out their work and know first-hand personally what kind of work they do," Baldwin said.

No one was hurt during the fire.