Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting

A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.

Isaac has been recovering at an Oklahoma City hospital since the shooting, and his family has been by his side the entire time.

“It's like it's not real- it can't be real my baby's lying in a hospital bed," Isaac's mother, Sha Marie Huff, said.

“He is definitely a fighter. He's stronger than I imagined,” she said.

She said she didn't know if her son would make it when they first heard about what happened and made it to the hospital. Now, Isaac is up talking and even walking through the hospital. Huff said it's a miracle.

“His speech is delayed- his thought process is delayed but he still cracks those jokes- and that's a good sign because that's my baby, that's the Isaac that we know," Huff said.

She said she's thankful he's recovering, but watching her five other kids see their brother in that state has been the hardest part.

“I feel like I didn't do my job," Chris Sanders, Isaac's brother, said.

Sanders said he and Isaac were always close growing up and the two are very close in age. Sanders said he's always been protective over his little brother.

“Going back and looking at pictures and seeing how good it really was back then, it's touching," he said.

He said he's hoping one day, they can go back to the way things were. “He just comes out the same little brother I had before," he said.

Sanders said no matter what happens during the recovery process, he will be by his brother's side the whole time.

“He's staying strong so we're staying strong for him. We gotta let him know we're fighting just as hard as he is," Sanders said.

“I just want him to know that I love him and that I'm not gonna leave his side again."

As they continue fighting for Isaac's recovery, they are also fighting for answers to what happened to him.

“I want the truth to come out," said Huff.

Police could not tell News 9 any specifics about the investigation, or what led to the shooting. She said she wants justice for her son, and answers as to what happened.

“For what they're doing to my boys- I want them to pay for that. because he didn't deserve this," said Huff.