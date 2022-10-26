By: News 9

National Weather Festival Happening This Weekend With News 9 Weather Team

The National Weather Festival is happening Saturday in Norman, and the News 9 weather experts and storm trackers will be there.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 will also be joining the event.

People will get the chance to meet the News 9 weather team.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Weather Center in Norman.



