National Weather Festival Happening This Weekend With News 9 Weather Team

Wednesday, October 26th 2022, 12:49 pm
The National Weather Festival is happening Saturday in Norman, and the News 9 weather experts and storm trackers will be there.
Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 will also be joining the event.
People will get the chance to meet the News 9 weather team.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Weather Center in Norman.
