Mariah Carey Announces Christmas Concerts

Wednesday, October 26th 2022, 10:24 am
Mariah Carey is kicking off the holiday season with a pair of Christmas concerts.
"Merry Christmas to All" will feature the singer's classic holiday songs.
With only two show dates, the concert will kick off Dec. 11 in Toronto and Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Tickets go on sale this Friday.
