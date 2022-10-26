Penn Square Mall Hosting 'Mall-O-Ween'

Wednesday, October 26th 2022, 10:17 am
A metro mall is celebrating Halloween a few days early with an event.
Penn Square Mall is hosting “mall-o-ween” from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The event is expected to feature indoor trick-or-treating, face painting and more for the entire family.
The event is free and open to the public.
Officials said costumes should only be worn during event hours.
