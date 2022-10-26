Penn Square Mall Hosting 'Mall-O-Ween'


Wednesday, October 26th 2022, 10:17 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A metro mall is celebrating Halloween a few days early with an event.

Penn Square Mall is hosting “mall-o-ween” from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The event is expected to feature indoor trick-or-treating, face painting and more for the entire family.

The event is free and open to the public.

Officials said costumes should only be worn during event hours.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 26th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022