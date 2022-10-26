Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costume Sales Banned On eBay


Wednesday, October 26th 2022, 8:58 am

By: CBS News


The hit Netflix series about Jeffrey Dahmer has sparked enough public interest that some retailers are selling Halloween costumes meant to evoke the notorious serial killer.

That has prompted eBay to ban sales of Dahmer paraphernalia on its platform, saying they violate the e-commerce company's "violence and violent criminals policy," a spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch. 

Specifically, the policy prohibits listings that "promote or glorify violence or violent acts, or are associated with individuals who are notorious for committing violent acts," and is intended to promote safety while respecting the victims of violent crimes, according to the company.

Searches for Jeffrey Dahmer-themed costumes, including apparel and accessories, still yield searches on online shopping sites including Amazon and Mercari. 

The criminal depicted by Evan Peters in Netflix's show, "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," wore old-fashioned aviator-style eyeglasses and had blond hair, leading some sellers to market Dahmer wigs. Resale platform Mercari shows a listing for a "Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costume" that retails for $49 and includes an orange prison jumpsuit plus a name tag. 

Mercari did not immediately reply to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment. 
