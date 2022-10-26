Veterinarians Looking To Keep Pets Safe This Halloween

By: News 9

There are hidden Halloween dangers for our pets, some more obvious than others.

Decorations such as candles can pose as a fire or burn hazard, along with glow sticks and rotting pumpkins.

Pet costumes can also cause extra stress, and potentially restrict breathing or movement.

And on top of keeping candy out of reach, anything with Xylitol, the ingredient found in the majority of sugar-free products, can be toxic.



