OCSO Urging Adults To Look Out For Child Pedestrians On Halloween


Wednesday, October 26th 2022, 7:14 am

By: News 9


The deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians is Halloween, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

The OCSO said on average, twice as many children die on Halloween compared to any other day.

"If your child is under 12, go with them," OCSO Sgt. Christy Yokley said. "Make sure they always cross at corners and use crosswalks, and look both ways."

Sgt. Yokley also said that drivers during trick-or-treating time should make sure they're always alert and aware of their surroundings.
