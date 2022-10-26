OKCFD Extinguishes Fire In Central OKC

Wednesday, October 26th 2022, 7:44 am
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has put out a fire in a home at around 7:15 a.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
It is unknown who or what caused the blaze, but crews on scene said this was the second time the house caught on fire overnight, the first fire starting a little after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
