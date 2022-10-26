Cool Day Expected, But Stormy Weather Coming This Week


Wednesday, October 26th 2022, 6:55 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

It's a beautiful day today, and we will see sunny skies with light winds today, and highs will climb into the 60s.

Temps this afternoon.

Tonight lows in the 40s with winds ramping up out of the south.

Temps Thursday afternoon.

Tomorrow will be windy with storm chances going up late in the day.

Chances of rain and storms Thursday evening.

Out west there may be a few strong to severe storms with wind and hail the primary concerns.

Storm zone Thursday night.

Highest rain chances Friday will be in southern Oklahoma. 

Chances of rain and storms Thursday night and Friday morning.

Chances of rain and storms Friday afternoon.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 26th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

October 26th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022

October 27th, 2022