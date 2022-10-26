Cool Day Expected, But Stormy Weather Coming This Week

-

It's a beautiful day today, and we will see sunny skies with light winds today, and highs will climb into the 60s.

Tonight lows in the 40s with winds ramping up out of the south.

Tomorrow will be windy with storm chances going up late in the day.

Out west there may be a few strong to severe storms with wind and hail the primary concerns.

Highest rain chances Friday will be in southern Oklahoma.