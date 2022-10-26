9-Hour Standoff Near Yukon Ends In Arrest Of Burglary Suspect

-

A burglary suspect refusing to leave a metro woman’s home on Tuesday initiated a nine-hour standoff with Oklahoma City police.

The homeowner was able to escape while Kenneth Dean, 39, was still inside. Dean surrendered on Wednesday around 7 a.m. to police.

Police said it all started with a text to 911 from the homeowner.

“Just before 10 p.m. officers responded to a residence at southwest 15th and Czech Hall Road,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The homeowner had indicated there was another person inside the home that was refusing to leave.”

Police said Dean went to his girlfriend's home after allegedly burglarizing a business near northwest 23rd and Council Road. An employee reported the suspect broke in through a back door and stole money out of a cash register and took the safe. Police had security video from the business and quickly tied Dean to the crime. The suspect's girlfriend confirmed his identity for the investigation.

“Officers arrived and the homeowner came out and explained to officers there were weapons inside the home,” said Quirk. “There were firearms inside.”

Due to guns being in the home and a warrant for Dean's arrest, officers called for the tactical team. Neighbors told News 9 off-camera they had seen Dean at the woman's home before. They were not surprised to see police had cornered him but relieved the nine-hour standoff ended peacefully.

“Was taken into custody on complaints of burglary,” said Quirk.

Dean also had a warrant for possession of a gun after a felony. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.



