By: News 9

Links Mentioned On Oct. 26, 2022

Daycare Drought: Childcare Can Be Hard To Find For Rural Oklahomans

It is a big issue across the state and a true crisis in rural Oklahoma. According to Oklahoma Childcare Resource and Referral, the number of licensed childcare providers in Oklahoma has fallen from 6,000 in 2008 to just over 2300 today. And the pandemic has made that made the problem much worse.

For more information, watch the News 9 Special Report by Clicking Here.

GoFundMe For Family Of Murdered Oklahoma Woman

A GoFundMe has been created for the family of Kim Switch, an Oklahoma woman that was murdered. Switch was a mother to five children and a grandmother.

To view the GoFundMe, click here.

Oklahoma Humane Society Looking For Donations

The Oklahoma Humane Society is in need of seasonal items to care for pets.

Check out their wish list by following this link.



