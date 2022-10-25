Tecumseh Police Searching For Man Who Attacked 2 Teens, Banged On Doors

-

Residents in Tecumseh are on edge after two teens were attacked after a night of strange occurrences.

Police said a man has been banging on doors and windows in the middle of the night, eventually leading to him attacking the teens at knife point.

The knocking occurred between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Since then, residents we spoke to said they have been taking precautions.

"It was about 3 a.m. and I was laying down and I heard four really loud knocks," explained Tecumseh resident Twila Smith.

"Very loud. Like it rattled the glass on the patio. I thought they might break it. It was pretty loud and hard," she said.

Then, like a horror movie, the knocks started again in a different part of the home.

"I woke up my older daughter and my other daughter came out of the other room and said there was knocking on that window," Twila said.

Like the knocks spread out across Twila's home, anxiety has also spread across the apartment complex.

"We're all kind of on high alert now. I have a little one myself and I won't let him out of my sight. We have two sets of locks, and every little noise now wakes me up," said Twila's friend and neighbor Briana Ingerson.

Brandi Cline, who lives in Tecumseh too, also heard knocking Saturday night. She said she's looked over her shoulder since, for her and her kids' sake.

"I don't intentionally forget to lock my door, but you can forget things and I don't want the repercussions of me forgetting or being sidetracked to be something that puts him in harm's way," Brandi said.

The person police believe was behind the knocks also had a knife with him as he waited for someone to answer. Throughout the night two homes, about a mile apart, would open their doors.

"A young juvenile female opened the door, and the person took her at knife point and sexually assaulted her inside her residence," said Tecumseh police Chief J.R. Kidney. "Then around 7 a.m., approximately a mile away from that location it happened again."

Police Chief Kidney said there isn't a pattern or anything that connects the about 50 people who've reported the telltale sounds.

"The next door he knocks on, they may be waiting on him but also an innocent person, a delivery driver or something like that when your community's on edge it puts everybody at risks," chief Kidney said.

No one is in custody, police they believe the man responsible has red hair, a beard or goatee and is about 5 feet 8 inches. They also ask for any doorbell camera footage that could have him on it.



