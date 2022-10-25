Cleveland County Receives Massive Check For Mental Health Services

-

Cleveland County announced a partnership with the Virtue Center Tuesday, to provide funding towards family services for loved ones battling mental health problems or addiction.

They announced a $500,000 contribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Virtue Center.

The partnership will expand clinical and behavioral health services to residents in Cleveland County, allowing more resources for those battling substance abuse, along as family members of those battling.

The Virtue Center is a nonprofit outpatient center that’s been in the community for 50 years. They say their goal is to provide health and hope for those battling mental health problems and addiction. The Center works closely with the department of corrections, along with Norman public schools and rural districts in Cleveland County, to provide prevention and early intervention services.

The Virtue Center says they will use the funding to get more certificates so they can work more closely with the family members of those battling addiction. They say this will help family members of those suffering.

“They may not even know where their loved one if and they’re hurting, and so- How can we help families with that? - and this money will be used to expand those services," said Virtue Center CEO, Teresa Collado.



