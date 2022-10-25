Police Hope To Identify Accused Purse Snatcher

-

An Oklahoma City woman was left bruised and shaken after a scuffle with an accused purse-snatcher.

The suspect got away from the victim but was caught on camera at a business near south Portland Avenue and Newcastle Road. Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the robbery suspect.

The suspect escaped through the back of a business around the corner from 76-year-old Caroline Graham's home.

“He seemed like he knew what he was doing,” said Caroline Graham, robbery victim. “So, he might have done this before.”

Graham was in her car when the stranger snuck up on her Saturday evening. He first asked for the time and then for her door.

“He got the door open, and I was inside,” said Graham. “I closed it back and he done that about three or four times.”

Graham said the suspect opened a back door and grabbed her purse from the front seat. She went after him but ended up on the ground. Graham still has injuries from the brief struggle.

“I got bruises all over,” said Graham. “This finger feels like it’s broke but I don’t think it is.”

The suspect took off with Graham's purse. The 76-year-old woman went after him in her car.

“I was gonna try to catch him,” said Graham. “Don’t know what I was gonna do with him.”

He escaped through the back of a business. Graham later found the purse in her neighborhood, but her wallet was gone.

Police believe somebody will recognize the suspect in the photos.

“We’re trying to get him identified at this point,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “This victim is 76-year-old, so we definitely want to get him identified and off the streets.”

Contact the Crime Stoppers line at (405) 235-7300 for tips connected to the crime.