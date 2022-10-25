Gases, Dust, Fume Exposure Linked To Drop In Lung Capacity

By: News 9

Gas, Dust, Fume Exposure Linked To Drop In Lung Capacity

Exposure to gases, dusts and fumes at work is linked to a drop in lung capacity.

The study, published by the BMJ (British Medical Journal), found a strong association with waning lung function for workers who spent time around mineral dust, insecticides, chlorinated solvents and other chemicals.

Researchers involved with the study said employees who are frequently exposed should have regular check-ups to prevent respiratory illness.

To access the study, click here.