Consumer Report: Recycling Rates


Tuesday, October 25th 2022, 12:56 pm

By: CBS News


A new report from Greenpeace found only about 5% of all plastics in the U.S. are eventually recycled.

The Greenpeace study found paper, cardboard, and metals are all recycled at a high rate, but plastic continues to be trashed.

Even as production increases, only 5% of household plastic waste is being recycled according to the study.
