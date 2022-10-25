Consumer Report: Recycling Rates

Tuesday, October 25th 2022, 12:56 pm
A new report from Greenpeace found only about 5% of all plastics in the U.S. are eventually recycled.
The Greenpeace study found paper, cardboard, and metals are all recycled at a high rate, but plastic continues to be trashed.
Even as production increases, only 5% of household plastic waste is being recycled according to the study.
