Woman Accused Of Using Bees To Attack Sheriff's Deputies During Eviction

By: CBS News

A woman is accused of using bees to attack members of the Hampden County Sheriff's Department as they attempted to enforce an eviction.

On Oct. 12, deputies said Rorie Susan Woods, 55, of Hadley, pulled up to the scene of an ongoing eviction.

The woman left her dog in the car and walked over to "manufactured bee hives" that she was towing behind her SUV. Woods allegedly began trying to open lids to release the bees.

The Sheriff's Department said deputies tried to stop Woods, but the agitated bees began circling the area, so they backed off.

Woods allegedly then smashed a lid and flipped a hive off the trailer, causing the bees to swarm. Several officers and bystanders were stung.

Deputies said Woods put on a professional beekeeper suit to protect herself as she carried a tower of bees near the front door of the home in an attempt to stop the eviction.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi said in a statement that Woods "put lives in danger as several of the staff on scene are allergic to bees."

"We had one staff member go the hospital and luckily, he was alright or she would be facing manslaughter charges," Cocchi said. "I support people's right to protest peacefully but when you cross the line and put my staff and the public in danger, I promise you will be arrested."

Woods was arrested on four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and one count of disorderly conduct.

"Never in all my years of leading the Hampden County Sheriff's Civil Process Division have I seen something like this," Robert Hoffman, Chief Deputy of the Civil Process Office said.



