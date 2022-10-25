National Report Shows Student Testing Scores Dropped During Pandemic


Tuesday, October 25th 2022, 9:08 am

By: News 9


A national report shows student reading and math scores dropped significantly during the pandemic, especially in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma test results showed an 8-point drop in math among fourth graders, and a 13-point drop in eighth graders.

Nationwide, the decline was 5 points for fourth graders and 8 points for eighth graders.

The State Department of Education said there are free programs available to all students who are struggling.

That information is available on their website here.
