National Report Shows Student Testing Scores Dropped During Pandemic

By: News 9

A national report shows student reading and math scores dropped significantly during the pandemic, especially in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma test results showed an 8-point drop in math among fourth graders, and a 13-point drop in eighth graders.

Nationwide, the decline was 5 points for fourth graders and 8 points for eighth graders.

The State Department of Education said there are free programs available to all students who are struggling.

