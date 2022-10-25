All Lanes Reopened After I-35 Crash Near Guthrie

Tuesday, October 25th 2022, 9:32 am
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has reopened all lanes of southbound I-35 near Guthrie after a crash Tuesday morning.
Authorities responded to a crash that happened around 6:55 a.m. on southbound I-35 approximately two miles north of State Highway 33.
According to ODOT, southbound I-35 had been narrowed to one lane at due to the crash, but drivers can expect traffic to resume as normal.
