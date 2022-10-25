Showers Leaving The State, But Return Later This Week

-

Showers end this morning from the west to the east! So look for clearing skies this afternoon with sunshine and 60s.

Winds are gusting to 40 mph this morning, and will relax by the evening. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s and 40s.

For Wednesday, look for sunny skies and temps in the 60s.

Rain chances will return on Thursday out west.

Friday morning looks wet in central and southwestern Oklahoman. This system will pivot over Oklahoma, and bring rain back to the forecast Saturday morning as well.