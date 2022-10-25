Thunder Searching For First Win Of The Season


Tuesday, October 25th 2022, 6:44 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking for a win Tuesday night after losing all three games of the season so far.

The Thunder will meet the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 p.m. in the Paycom Center.

The Clippers won their first two games of the season against fellow California residents the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers, but fell to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Oklahoma City will have to play tonight without a few key players due to injuries, namely Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was traded from the Clippers to the Thunder in 2019, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams.
