Overnight Showers Cause Several Crashes Around Oklahoma City

Rainy weather and slick conditions posed a hazard for drivers across the Oklahoma City metro on Monday night.

Crews were called to the scene of several crashes overnight.

Authorities say one driver rolled their vehicle over near North Ann Arbor Avenue and Northwest 17th Street. According to authorities a semi jackknifed along I-44 and another semi driver crashed into a concrete wall at the Fort Smith Junction.

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of the state on Tuesday morning and the National Weather Service (NWS) advises drivers to use extra caution, especially when operating a high profile vehicle.

