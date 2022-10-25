Overnight Showers Cause Several Crashes Around Oklahoma City


Tuesday, October 25th 2022, 4:29 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Rainy weather and slick conditions posed a hazard for drivers across the Oklahoma City metro on Monday night.

Crews were called to the scene of several crashes overnight.

Authorities say one driver rolled their vehicle over near North Ann Arbor Avenue and Northwest 17th Street. According to authorities a semi jackknifed along I-44 and another semi driver crashed into a concrete wall at the Fort Smith Junction.

Click Here To See The Latest Weather Warnings And Watches

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of the state on Tuesday morning and the National Weather Service (NWS) advises drivers to use extra caution, especially when operating a high profile vehicle.

Click Here To View Our News 9 Traffic Map for the latest Traffic Updates
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 25th, 2022

October 26th, 2022

October 26th, 2022

October 26th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 26th, 2022

October 26th, 2022

October 26th, 2022

October 26th, 2022