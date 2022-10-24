Oklahoma Adult Athletics Starts Flag Football League

-

It’s football season in Oklahoma and for some athletes, no matter the age, it is not enough to sit and watch, they need to participate.

This is year one for The Oklahoma Adult Athletics flag football league, and these guys are still extremely competitive.

“We don’t allow nothing, we shut everybody down, we shut everybody out, yawl might think you’re about to win but we’re going to come back on you,” said 29-year-old player, Deandre.

Austin Starks started the league after looking for as outlet for guys that weren’t quite ready to hang up the cleats.

“There’s not sports when you’re an adult, there’s just pro and then nothing else,” said Starks.

The league is for anyone over 18, that still has that competitive edge.

“For me it is more about staying active, showing these young cats that I can still ball out here,” said 39-year-old Little J.

Carlos Flores started playing football at 5 years old, now at 41 and back on the field.

“Now I have the potential to play again with a bunch of friends, so why not? You know you learn a lot and it’s fun to play,” said Flores.

Tom Harrod is an athlete that did not play football growing up, now at 52 he’s trying something new.

“I played baseball, wrestled, ran track, and now it’s football,” said Harrod.

And the league isn’t just for the men.

“I was very timid at first to come out and play, you know being female and you’re playing with predominantly males, you know it is intimidating, but it’s been super fun,” said player Katie Jones.

There are 11 teams in the league and one week into the season, the players encourage others to get active and come out to play.

“If you can play, you can run, you can breathe why not,” said Flores.

“Get some exercise, hour time limit, just come out for fun,” said Harron.

Now the league is still accepting players, for information about signing up, visit their Facebook page.



