Edmond Police Officer Released From ICU, Beginning Physical Therapy

Monday, October 24th 2022, 10:23 pm
The Edmond Police Department has confirmed that Sgt. Joe Wells was released from the ICU on Friday.
Wells was injured in a crash on September 23 while pursuing a suspected DUI driver.
Wells has been taken to a advanced care facility where he will begin his physical rehabilitation.
