Edmond Police Officer Released From ICU, Beginning Physical Therapy


Monday, October 24th 2022, 10:23 pm

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

The Edmond Police Department has confirmed that Sgt. Joe Wells was released from the ICU on Friday.

Wells was injured in a crash on September 23 while pursuing a suspected DUI driver.

Wells has been taken to a advanced care facility where he will begin his physical rehabilitation.
