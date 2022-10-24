2 Arrested In Connection With Deadly Motel Shooting, Victim Identified

-

The United States Marshals Service and Oklahoma City police tracked down two fugitives last week wanted in connection to a murder on city's southeast side.

Law enforcement arrested Jarrett Johnson, 30, and Carion Lenox, 28, on Friday following the fatal shooting. Police released the victim’s name on Monday as 51-year-old Samuel Grisby. Police said the suspects were quickly identified by their street names and car tag number.

Photos of Johnson and Lenox were snapped during their arrest near southwest 15th and Portland Avenue. Investigators noted in a court document the suspects were seen on a security camera only hours earlier leaving the BestWay Inn near the I-35 service road and southeast 29th in a white SUV following the deadly shooting.

“I heard three gunshots, hesitation and three more,” said Kathryn Evertt, witness. “And it was really loud, and it echoed in the room.”

According to court documents, security footage showed the suspects drove up to the motel and went into the lobby for a room key. The victim was later seen knocking on the suspects' room door. Police said Johnson opened the door and fired at Grisby. Johnson and the woman immediately left after the shooting. Witnesses told investigators the couple had lived at the motel for several weeks and only knew their street names.

Long-term motel guests voiced their frustration and fear of the violence in that area.

“Stabbings, shootings. There’s a bunch of homeless here that are on drugs,” said Evertt. “It’s just too scary here now.”

A man was killed at the adjacent Plaza Inn motel two weeks ago. Police did not indicate if the fatal shootings were connected in any way.

Investigators said Johnson is a known member of the Irish Mob and went by the nickname “Smash.”



